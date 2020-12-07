Jerry Wayne Hale, 68, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, December 7th, at Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Jerry was born in Tompkinsville, KY on February 5, 1952, a son of the late Zelma (Gearlds) and Eugene Hale.

He worked as a carpenter and mechanic for many years.

Jerry is survived by two sisters, Susie Young, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Joyce Simmons, of Tompkinsville, KY and one grandchild, Jarred Hale.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Jason Hale; an infant daughter; and two brothers, Charles Hale and Jack Hale.

Services will be private.

Burial is in Neal Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Neal Cemetery, and these may be dropped off at the funeral home or mailed to Yokley Trible Funeral Home, P.O. Box 519, Tompkinsville, KY, 42167.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.