Glasgow man leaves scene of accident while intoxicated

GLASGOW, Ky. – Authorities responded to a non-injury accident in Glasgow, and someone was arrested.

An officer responded to S. L. Rogers Wells Boulevard in reference to an accident, and authorities determined that a person had left the scene of the accident. Police later found that person.

Ricardo Ramirez, 25, of Glasgow, was impaired and refused to cooperate with officers. He was taken into custody.

Ramirez faces charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), no registration receipt, menacing and several other traffic violations.