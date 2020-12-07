Monday 7th December 2020
Floyd Mayweather To Face Logan Paul For Exhibition Match In February 2021

Floyd Mayweather is ready to step back into the ring, announcing on Sunday he will fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition in February 2021. Mayweather enters the fight with more experience; Paul most recently lost to rapper KSI in a split decision in 2018. 

The February fight will be available on streaming pay-per-view. The first 1 million purchases will cost $24.99, with the price jumping to $69.99 on Feb. 11. Mayweather enters the exhibition with a 50–0 career record. Paul’s brother, Jake, recently knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in a Nov. 28 bout.

Mayweather back to face Logan Paul in exhibition

Via www.espn.com
 

Editorial credit: A.RICARDO / Shutterstock.com

