Debra Harmon, 68, of Chalybeate, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green. The Glasgow native was born on June 24, 1952 to the late Orbin Pedigo, Jr. and the late Rose “Penny” Coats . She was married to Chuck Harmon, who survives.

Debra was a cashier for Big Mike’s Gift Shop and was a member of Cedar Springs Community Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory– two daughters, Melinda Harmon of Park City and Penny Jo Garmon (Eddie) of Center; three brothers, David Coats of Tennessee, Joey Coats of Park City and Buddy Pedigo of Illinois; four sisters, Patsy Moore (Danny) of Cave City, Wilma Osborne of Park City, Vicki Holcomb (David) of Florida and Anita Hornbeck (Joe) of Illinois; five grandchildren, Brandon Harmon, Josh Harmon, Aleshia Bryant, Samantha Garmon and Preston Garmon; three great grandchildren, Natalie Pennington, Jacob Garmon and Waylon Garmon. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Coats and Arleigh Pedigo.

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS AND

STATE MANDATES, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.

