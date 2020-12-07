Cathleen V. Douglas, 94, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her residence. The Liverworth, TN native was a retired employee of Scotscraft and Comfort Inn and Suites where she retired at the age of 85. She was the longest serving member of Robert’s Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy where she joined in 1943. For over 40 years she served as director of Missions, worked with Children’s Church, youth and worship leader, a member of the Robert’s Tabernacle Trio, volunteer at the Westmoreland Food Bank and volunteer of the year at the Scottsville YMCA.

She was a member of a mission trip to India and Costa Rica to build a church with a broken arm and after that she went to Israel on a mission trip. She was a daughter of the late Ira H. Hampton and Mary Lou Milom Hampton and wife of the late Lewis Dee Douglas.

She is survived by 2 daughters: Karen Virginia Coley and Tammy Fleming, both of Scottsville, KY;

1 sister: Dorothy Andrade and husband, Bob, Orlando, FL;

3 grandchildren: Amy Coley, Brian Douglas (Jennifer) and Jordan Rolett (Jackson);

8 great grandchildren: Dalenna Hawkins, Danesha Martin, Daron Martin, Ava Douglas, Mya Douglas, Avery Rolett, Arlo Rolett and Elias Rolett.

She was preceded in death by a son: Lewis DeWayne Douglas; 1 great granddaughter: Zoe Elaine Douglas; 2 sisters: Marie Brannigan and Bernice Durham.

Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Robert’s Tabernacle Cemetery with Bro. Charlie Millson and Bro. Greg Wilson officiating. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Westmoreland Food Bank or Robert’s Tabernacle Missions. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. The graveside service can be viewed live beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the Goad Funeral Home Facebook page and then later on the Robert’s Tabernacle Church Facebook page.