Linda Jean Taylor Sanders age 72 of Bonnieville passed away Sunday morning at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Elizabethtown on September 21, 1948. She was a former certified nursing assistant. She is survived by three sons Larry Love and Robert Love both of Bonnieville and Scott Love of Indianapolis. Two grandchildren Dustin Jon Kyle Moody and Larry Russell Love, Jr. and Four great-grandchildren. A private funeral service for Linda Jean Taylor Sanders will be streamed live on the facebook page of Sego Funeral Home at 1pm Tuesday, Dec. 8th. Burial will be in the Campground Cemetery. Due to the state guidelines the funeral service is limited to 25 people, face mask are required and our food area remains closed at this time.