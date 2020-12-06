Kentucky county and city look to waive restaurant, bar fees

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Daviess County Fiscal Court and Owensboro City Commission are preparing to waive license fees for restaurants and bars to help ease the burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports the Fiscal Court voted unanimously in favor of the relief on Thursday. The program will be funded through the county’s economic development fund, with eligible businesses able to apply for $5,000 in relief. The county judge-executive says their attorney is looking into how to implement the program.

Owensboro’s city manager says the city is planning to take similar action.