Juliana Margulies Joins The Cast Of ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2

Former star of The Good Wife Julianna Margulies has joined the Season 2 cast of Apple TV’s The Morning Show.

Margulies will play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News. She’ll join returning stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry and new series regulars Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor. Hasan Minhaj will recur in Season 2.

The series, executive produced by Aniston and Witherspoon, is currently in production on its second season following a production hiatus due to the pandemic. Margulies is a 10-time Emmy-nominated actress, winning three for her work on ER and The Good Wife. She most recently appeared on Showtime’s Billions.

