Sissy Wheat, age 50, of Glasgow, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a loving mother, nanna, and a community granny.

She is preceded in death by her father, James Sloan; one sister, Lisa Faye Sloan; one brother, Rick Sloan; her step-father, Bobby Forrest; her maternal grandmother, Iva Pearl Ragle; her granny Debbie.

She is survived by her mother, Madaline Sloan; her three children, Tamisha Logsdon (Chelsey), Tyler “Bubba” Logsdon (Amber), Makenzie “Kissy” Logsdon; one step-son, Collin Wheat; 9 grandchildren, Ethan and Eli Carter, Levi Tyler Logsdon and Raylinn Logsdon, Amelia and Conner Jewell, Cash Lee Edward Morgan, Cash Lee Edward Morgan, Laiken Wheat, Kae-lynn Long; four brothers, Rusty Sloan (Angie), Kirby Sloan (Carla), Woody Sloan and Mike Sloan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Echo Mission Church with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Private visitation will be held from 11-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 6 at Echo Mission Church and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Monday. Winn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

