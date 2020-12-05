Peggy A. McCorkle age 77 of Horse Cave passed away Friday morning at the Medical Center at Caverna.

Peggy was a cook at the former Country Fixins Restaurant in Munfordville. She was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Hartsel Butler Quesenberry. Peggy was a member of the Cane Run Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Gayle Lile and by two sisters Jannie Carroll and Flora Mae Carroll

She is survived by one son-Tommy Kinslow & his wife Edna of Bonnieville

One daughter Lou Bennett & her husband Eugene of Horse Cave

Son-in-law Mike Lile of Horse Cave

One brother Thomas Quesenberry & his wife Dorothy of Magnolia

Four grandchildren-Dewayne Lile(Amanda), Chad Bennett(Crystal), Jacob Kinslow, Chase Bennett(Alice)Six great-grandchildren-Coby Bennett, Oliver Lile, Clayton Bennett, Aubrey Bennett, Coleson Bennett and Addie Kinslow

Two step-grandchildren-Michael Chesser & Jessie Monroe(Chris)One nephew Steven Quesenberry and one niece Janet McCain(Danny).

A private funeral service for Peggy McCorkle will be streamed live on the facebook page of Sego Funeral Home