Nelda Richey Hughes, 82, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Friday, December

4, 2020 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the

late William Ray and Hazel Goode Richey. She was a member of the Church of

Christ and a graduate from Glasgow High School in 1958.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years Charles E. Hughes. Two daughters,

Melissa (Terry) Smith and Karen (Craig) Dile. One son, Steven Hughes all of

Glasgow. Five grandchildren, Matthew and Christoper Dile, Haley Powell,

Tiffany Immerso and Jonathon Dile. Great-grandsons, Ronnie and Thomas. One nephew and four nieces. Four sisters-in-law, Joyce Doyle, Louise Hughes,

Eleanor Richey and Jean Richey. A very special life long friend, JoAnn Lewis

Bunch. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, James,

Victor and Bobby Richey.

Due to current restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will

be private at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the

Evergreen Cemetery in Park City. The funeral service will be live streamed

on the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home face book page 11:00 am Monday,

December 7, 2020.