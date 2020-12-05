Michael R. Tipton, 70, of Brownsville passed away at 3:06 PM Friday

Dec. 4,2020 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville.The Edmonson County native was a preacher, a US Army veteran of the Viet Nam War and amember of Shadyland Church of Christ. He was the son of the late Virgil Tipton and

Nancy York Tipton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are his wife, Virginia Cook Tipton; four sons, Michael Tipton Jr. and

Jeremy Tipton both of Bowling Green and Phillip Hayes and William Poteet both

Of Brownsville; three daughters, Julie Hayes (Donald Raymer) of Brownsville

And Katrina Tipton and Elizabeth Stinnett (Adam) both of Bowling Green and;

11grandchildren; and one great granddaughter.