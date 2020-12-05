Larry Dale Vibbert, 66, of Glasgow passed away at the Medical Center

Hospital on December 4, 2020. Born June 3, 1954, the son of the late

Pearlie Vibbert. Mr. Vibbert was an employee of R.R. Donnelley and Sons.

He is survived by two sisters, Judy Shaw of Bowling Green and Brenda McCoy

of Glasgow; one brother, Jimmy Vibbert (Beth Saltsman) of Glasgow; along

with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana

Vibbert, a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and David Cox, and a brother,

Gary Wayne Vibbert. Private funeral services will be held at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.