Larry Dale Vibbert, 66, of Glasgow passed away at the Medical Center
Hospital on December 4, 2020. Born June 3, 1954, the son of the late
Pearlie Vibbert. Mr. Vibbert was an employee of R.R. Donnelley and Sons.
He is survived by two sisters, Judy Shaw of Bowling Green and Brenda McCoy
of Glasgow; one brother, Jimmy Vibbert (Beth Saltsman) of Glasgow; along
with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana
Vibbert, a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and David Cox, and a brother,
Gary Wayne Vibbert.
Private funeral services will be held at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with
burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.