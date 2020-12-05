John Hale, 76, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, December 3rd, at
Medical Center at Bowling Green.
John was born in Tompkinsville, KY on August 31, 1944, a son of the late
Tommie Alma (Smith) and Avery Hale.
He served in the National Guard. He worked in concrete construction for 44
years.
John is survived by a son, John Stacy Hale, and wife, Angela, of
Tompkinsville, KY; 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and was
expecting another.
John is also survived by five sisters, Jane Adams, Carolyn Adams, Dorothy
Watson, all of Tompkinsville, KY; Christine Thorton, of Franklin, KY and
Lois Cockriel, of Bowling Green, KY.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, James, Bill and Earl B. Hale and
two sisters, Ruby Ann Muse and Nancy Pennington.
Due to restrictions from Covid-19, all services will be private. Burial
will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to help with funeral and
monument expenses, these may be left at the funeral home, or mailed to
Yokley Trible Funeral Home, P.O. Box 519