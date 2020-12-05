Saturday 5th December 2020
John Hale, 76, of  Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, December 3rd, at

Medical Center at Bowling Green.

John was born in Tompkinsville, KY on August 31, 1944, a son of the late

Tommie Alma (Smith) and Avery Hale.

He served in the National Guard. He worked in concrete construction for 44

years.

John is  survived by a son, John  Stacy Hale, and wife, Angela, of

Tompkinsville, KY;  7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and was

expecting another.

John is also survived by five sisters, Jane Adams, Carolyn Adams, Dorothy

Watson, all of Tompkinsville, KY;  Christine  Thorton, of Franklin, KY and

Lois Cockriel, of Bowling Green, KY.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, James, Bill and Earl B. Hale and

two sisters, Ruby Ann Muse and Nancy Pennington.

Due to restrictions from Covid-19, all services will be private. Burial

will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to help with funeral and

monument expenses, these may be left at the funeral home, or mailed to

Yokley Trible Funeral Home, P.O. Box 519

 

