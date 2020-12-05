Saturday 5th December 2020
Glinda M. Smith, 73 of Kentland, Indiana, passed away Friday, December 4,2020.  She was a daughter of the late Isaac Durham Bodie and Vassie Hall Bodie.  She is survived by her husband: Lawrence Allen Smith; two daughters: Terri Cash and her husband Donnie and Tracy Powell and her husband Tony Sr.; seven grandchildren: Bethany Cash “Tony”,  Adam Cash “Cheyenne”, Sara Thurman”Tyler”, Coty Powell “Jodi”, Tony Powell Jr. “Trisha”, Steven Powell and Carol Powell; one sister: Sharon Annedia Bodie; four great-grandchildren.  Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Lou Bodie Adkins.  The family has chosen cremation with memorial services at a later date. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

