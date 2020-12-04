Ronald David Cowan, 68 of Clay passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.

Ronnie was born on June 25, 1952 in Clay to the late Carlis and Pauline Cowan.

He was a retired truck driver and he was also a Baptist minister for many years and was very active in the prison ministry at various facilities. He attended Redeeming Love General Baptist Church in Clay.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a brother William “Dody” Cowan.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years Renea, 1 son Caleb Cowan (Amanda) of Glasgow, 5 sisters Dot Owens (Grady) and Shirley Ferrell (Herman) both of Sturgis, Betty Rutherford and Faye Shoulders both of Clay, Janice Coffelt (Jerry) of Shelbyville, 2 brothers Jack Cowan of Clay and Doug Cowan of Providence, 2 grandsons Baker McKee and Elliott Banks Cowan and several nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Blackford Cemetery, c/o Mark Heady, 219 Cemetery Road, Clay, KY 42404, Oddfellows Cemetery, c/o Julianna Rhye, 149 Russell Street, Clay, KY 42404 or Redeeming Love General Baptist Church Building Fund, P O Box 350, Clay, KY 42404.

Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.