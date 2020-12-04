Roger Eugene Wood, 78, of Glasgow, Kentucky was born on September 26, 1942 in Barren County, Kentucky. He departed this life on December 2, 2020. One of eight children born to the late William Paul and Annie Lee Ward Wood.

Eugene was saved at 14 years old at Dover Missionary Baptist Church under the preaching of Bro. Garnett Martin and Bro. Kenneth Grizzle. He was a carpenter by trade and dutifully served in the United States Army. Mr. Wood served as a Sunday School teacher and song leader at Dover Church. He sang with the Melody Singers and Gospel Travelers Quartets. Eugene was a member of Basil Chapel United Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Glenda Sue Wood; three children, Roger Wood (Marlene) of Glasgow, Kentucky, Donna Wood (Fiancé Joe) of Franklin, Kentucky, Shane Wood (Jessica) of Louisville, Kentucky; two stepchildren, Marsha Gentry (Michael) of Cave City, Kentucky and Sherry Maxwell (Eugene) of Wiesbaden, Germany; one grandchild, Drew Wood of Louisville, Kentucky; four step grandchildren, Emily Houchens (Brent), Andrew Gentry, Ben Maxwell, Peyton Maxwell; one great grandchild, Trenton Wood; two brothers, Russell Wood (Loretta) and Johnny Wood (Jan); two sisters, Sylvia Steenbergen (Larry) and Jeanette Brumette (Tommy); two sisters-in-law, Linda Wood and Tammy Mosby (Tim); his mother-in-law, Mavis Maylene Sneed; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gordon Wood (Darlene) and Earl Wood; and one sister, Evelyn Carver.

Due to COVID, a private service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, December 7, 2020 for immediate family only at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. The DAV Chapter #20 will be performing military honors at the gravesite. The funeral service will be live streamed at 1:00 PM Monday on www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome.

A public drive by viewing will be held at the gravesite Monday from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM. We ask that everyone who participates in the drive by remain in their vehicle, wear appropriate face coverings when talking to the family, and avoid hugging/handshaking.

