Donnie Lee Payton, 65, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Earl Ray Payton and Betty Shirley Payton Miller. He was a retired electrician and a member of God’s House Church.

Survivors include his wife Marie Starrett Payton; three children: Stephen Starrett, Stephanie Starrett Busser, and Bobbie Jeffries; three grandchildren: Tori Jeffries, Noah Busser, and Layke Busser; three great-grandchildren: Ryder, Rhett, and Maxton; one brother, Elmer Eugene Seng, Jr.; one sister, Deborah Sanders; one nephew, Rocky Seng; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held for the family at God’s House on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Burial will be in the Asbury Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.