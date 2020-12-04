America “Juble” Eugenia Pace, age 82, of Hardyville, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was a native of Crail Hope and a member of Glasgow Seventh Day Adventist Church where she taught Sabbath School and lead singing. She was very active in missionary work and also worked in the prison ministry.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Pace; her parents, Bert Asbury and Velma C. Holly Asbury; four sisters, Reginia Russell, Cozette “Coty” Butler, Joyce Jolly, and Beulah “Judy” Stevens; four brothers, Rual, Lendon, Casbel, Calvin “Joe” Asbury.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews who she loved like her children.

A private graveside service will be live streamed on the Winn Funeral Home Facebook Page at 2:00 p.m. from the Hedgepeth Cemetery. Winn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

