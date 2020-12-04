Nancy Kathryn (Parsley) Proffitt, age 93, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe.

She was born on February 6, 1927, a daughter of the late Homer and Lucinda (Crawford) Parsley. On January 4, 1942, Nancy was united in marriage to Bavil Proffitt, who preceded her in death on July 1, 1996.

She was a member of Gamaliel Baptist Church, Mrs. Nancy was an avid quilter and enjoyed canning.

She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Kay (Proffitt) Cherry of Hephzibah, GA and Thelma Jean Proffitt of Gamaliel; four grandchildren, Lacey Owens, Shane Cherry, Eric and Shawn Pedigo; five great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Junior Parsley; four sisters, Mildred York, Corrine Bartley, Mitchel Howard, and Pearl Strode; and one son-in-law, Don Allen Cherry.

Private funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery. Bro. Danny Pace will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated by the family for Gamaliel Cemetery and these may be made at the funeral home or mailed to Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home, 204 Columbia Avenue, Tompkinsville, KY 42167.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral services, the number of attendees in the funeral home during service will be limited to 25; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary and face coverings are required or you will not be allowed into the funeral home.

Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Nancy Proffitt.