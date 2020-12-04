California Bond Wildfire Forces Evacuations As It Burns Over 7,200 Acres

A wind-driven brush fire in Orange County, CA forced mandatory evacuations in the area as it burned through 7,200 acres by Thursday afternoon– and officials expect the fires to continue to burn through the weekend.

Dubbed the ‘Bond Fire,’ the wildfire began Wednesday night as a structure fire in the 29000 block of Silverado Canyon Drive, before strong winds pushed the blaze into nearby brush, which spread into the hills. Orange County Fire Authority tweeted video footage of firefighters battling the blaze from the air with an update showing it had grown from 3,643 acres in the morning to 7,200 acres with 0% contained.

The Bond Fire has prompted mandatory evacuations in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon, Modjeska Canyon, Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills.

Editorial credit: Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com