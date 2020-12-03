William Ray Walker Sr., 66, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Barren County August 18, 1954 to the late Buster Walker and Mona Belle Wilson Walker. William was a forklift operator at National Lumber.

Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia A. Walker; two sons, William Ray Walker Jr. (Mariah) and Bill Dawson, both of Glasgow, Kentucky; one daughter, Mona Dianna Walker (Chris) of Glasgow, Kentucky; one step son, Leonard Wilson (Chammas) of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Cecil Walker of Glasgow, Kentucky; and one sister, Sandra Walker of Glasgow, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank Walker. James Boyd “Doodle” Walker, Larry Walker; one sister, Dianna Sue Baker; and a stepdaughter, Jackie Elmore.

A private graveside service for Mr. Walker will be held 11:00 AM Monday, December 7th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Walker. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.