‘The Talk’ Names Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as New Co-Hosts

Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth were named the new co-hosts on CBS’s daytime talk show, ”The Talk.” The pair will make their debut alongside current hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba on January 4, 2021, stepping in to replace Marie Osmond, who left in September, and Eve, who announced last month she was departing after three seasons.

Kloots is a former Broadway dancer turned entrepreneur and the creator of the fitness brand AK! Fitness. Welteroth is a journalist, author and producer who served as a judge on “Project Runway.”

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement: “Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall. They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we’re very excited to have them join the panel. These five hosts together present a compelling mix of personalities and opinions that will continue to elevate the series and lead ‘The Talk’ well into the future.”

