Renee Spikes Basham, age 71, of Brownsville, departed this life at her residence on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The Jacksonville, FL, native was born on February 7, 1949 to the late Roy Reid Spikes and the late Nancy Elizabeth Laney Spikes. She was the wife of Johnie R. Basham, who preceded her in death.

Renee was a housewife and a member of Brownsville General Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– two daughters, Linday Kaye Basham of Brownsville and Dana Michelle Williams (Steve) of Richmond; seven grandchildren, Anthony Tarwater, Amie Tarwater, Steven Basham, John Shurett, Braedyn Preston, Tina-Marie Tarwater and Kaylee DeWitt; six great-grandchildren and two sons-in-law, Jamie Shurett and David Tarwater. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Sherry Lynn Tarwater and Tina Renee Shurett.

Interment will be in Doyle Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS AND STATE MANDATES, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.

ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL