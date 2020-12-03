Paul Pike, 70, of Glasgow passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Sterling, Connecticut on June 16, 1950 to the late Raymond and Mary Owens Pike. Paul was a self-employed farmer.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Pike of Glasgow; two sons, Peter Pike and Phillip Pike, both of Glasgow; two daughters, Mary Rose Pike and Ruth Pike (Billy Stevens), both of Glasgow; one grandson, Travis Pike (Anna); one great-granddaughter, Rebecca Pike; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Paul Jr. Pike and two brothers.

A private graveside service for Mr. Pike will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 9th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Pike. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.