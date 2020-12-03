Mrs. Ruth Ann (Easterly) Brown, 71, of Somerset, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the U.K. Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in the Mt. Zion Community of Science Hill, Kentucky on November 7, 1949, the daughter of the late Stanley Ray & Beulah Mae (Warren) Easterly. She was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, a 1967 graduate of Pulaski County High School, graduated from Somerset Beauty College, was a licensed Beautician, and formerly owned the Blue Ribbon Restaurant. She loved watching and listening to the rain, shopping at Belk’s, and watching the Bold and the Beautiful.

She was united in marriage to Howard Anthony Brown on April 12, 1986 who survives, children, Sherry Ann Isaacs of Somerset, Robbie Ray (& Gretta) Tarter of Eubank, step-son, Gregory Allen (& Margaret) Brown of Indiana, siblings, Nancy (& Bill) Dick of Mt. Zion, Boyd (& Debbie) Easterly of Mt. Zion, Lloyd (& Peggy) Easterly of Beech Grove, Wilma (& Paul) Ferguson of Somerset, Lois (& Jack) Nelson of Tennessee, grandchildren, Brooke, Cheyenne, & Rinna, great-grandchildren, Kensington, Remington, & Blake, step-grandchildren, Josh, Gregory, & McKenzie, three nieces and three nephews.

Private Funeral Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Science Hill with burial to follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.