Joseph Barry Yocum, 60, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. Joseph was born in Stanford, Kentucky on March 12, 1960. He was a surveyor at Pride Engineering for over 20 years until he fell ill. He graduated from Glasgow High School and attended Trinity Church of the Nazarene where he was baptized.

Survivors include his mother, Dessie Gibson of Glasgow; three sisters, Sue Houchens (Joe David Houchens), Nancy Hill of Stanford, Kentucky, Diane Allen of Waynesburg, Kentucky; one brother, Steve Gibson of Glasgow, Kentucky; two nieces, Jenny Moore (Chris) of Lucas, Kentucky and Penny Houchens (Gerald) of Nashville, Tennessee; and several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James “Red” Gibson.

A private graveside service for Mr. Yocum will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, December 5th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

A F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Yocum.