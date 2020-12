Salome Horst Habegger, 86, of Scottsville, KY was born March 19, 1934 in Ontario, Canada. She married Edward J. Habegger on September 28, 1969 and peacefully passed away at her home on December 1, 2020.

She is survived by 1 son: Joseph Habegger and wife, Orpha;

1 daughter-in-law: Joanna Habegger Hoover (Luke);

11 grandchildren: Elam, Erla, Mahlon, Philip, Judith, Luella, Sallie, Anita and Joanne, Rosalyn and Sharon Habegger Hoover;

11 brothers: Mahlon Horst (late Beverly), Ontario, CA; Samuel Horst (Susan), Clarkrange, TN; William Horst (Ingrid), Ontario, CA; Henry Horst (Julia), Selinsgrove, PA, Ivan Horst (Ruthann), Liverpool, PA; Nelson Horst (Shirley), Grimsley, TN; John Horst (Martha), Monterey, TN; Clayton Horst (Erma), Monterey, TN;

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward James Habegger; 2 sons: Samuel Habegger and an infant son, Daniel Habegger; 3 grandchildren: Samuel Habegger, Roseann and Sharlette Habegger Hoover; 3 brothers: Allan Horst, Joseph Horst and Reuben Horst.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Oakwood Mennonite Church with Paul Hoover and Reuben Habegger officiating and burial in the Oakwood Cemetery.