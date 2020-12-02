Indianapolis Colts Punter Rigoberto Sanchez Undergoes Surgery For Removal Of Cancerous Tumor

One day after announcing he would have to undergo surgery for a cancerous tumor, Indianapolis Colts punter ﻿Rigoberto Sanchez﻿ announced onTuesday that his “surgery went well.” The 26-year-old Sanchez announced via Instagram on Monday that he was having surgery due to a cancerous tumor.

Sanchez played on Sunday in Indianapolis’ loss to the Titans, handling five punts and an onside kick. Sanchez’ five punts averaged an outstanding 50.8 yards.

Sanchez’ social media posts have been positive, saying on Monday, “So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body. I will be getting surgery on Tuesday and I know that it will not be an easy bump on the road, but I know I have my amazing wife supporting me along with family, coaches, and friends reaching out.”

