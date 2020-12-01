Houston Texans WR Will Fuller Suspended Six Games For PED Usage

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller announced Monday that he has received a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Fuller said in a post on social media that the violation resulted from taking a prescribed medication that wasn’t permitted under the league’s policy.

Fuller wrote Monday on Instagram, “”Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was not a permitted substance under the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.”

Fuller will miss the Texans’ final five games of this season and the first matchup of the 2021 season as a result of the six-game ban. Fuller, who was playing on his fifth-year option, will become a free agent after the season.

