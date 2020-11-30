Mrs. Ethel Joyce (Perkins) Sells, of Glasgow, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the her daughters residence in New Albany, Indiana having attained the age of 86 years, 6 months and 22 days. She was born on Sunday, May 6, 1934, in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Tom and Maggie (Flowers) Perkins. She was of Church of Christ faith and a seamstress for Billco. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Earl Sells, whom she wed on Friday, June 6, 1952, 4 brothers, 6 sisters, and granddaughter Melissa Sells.

She is survived by her children, Audrey (Jimmy) Jackson of Clarksville, Indiana, Russell (Debbie) Sells of Glasgow, Kentucky, brother, Glen Perkins of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Stacey (Tim) Webb, Jeremy (Amy) Jackson, Russell “Rusty” II (Jenna) Sells, great-grandchildren, Mikaela, Mackenzie, Leah (Dylan), Jacob, Kevin, Brayden, Kaylee, Ashlynn.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4, 2020, after 4:00 p.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.