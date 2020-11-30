Minnesota Vikings Pull Off Surprising Win Over Carolina Panthers To Save Season

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a surprising 28-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers to keep their season alive. Kirk Cousins found Chad Beebe for a touchdown with 46 seconds left and Joey Slye’s game-winning field goal attempt went wide.

Beebe had muffed a punt just minutes earlier that appeared to cost the Vikings the game, but managed to win one of their more improbable victories in recent memory. Dalvin Cook, who left the game with an injury but was able to return, was held to 82 yards from scrimmage, his first time with less than 100 total yards since Week 2 and just his second game without a touchdown all year.

The Vikings are 5-6 and just one game out of a playoff spot in the NFC. They can improve to .500 next weekend by beating the 1-10 Jaguars at home.

