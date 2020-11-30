Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Donate $500,000 To Canadian Charities

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and $250,000 to Covenant House Toronto to help the organization support at-risk, homeless and trafficked youth across Canada.

According to its website, The Covenant House has “helped transform and save the lives” of more than 1 million runaway, trafficked and homeless young people. It reaches approximately 74,000 youth on a yearly basis. In a blog post featuring the news Wednesday, Kristy Hayter of Covenant House Vancouver wrote that their donation “an incredible act of kindness and philanthropy.” The donation comes as the coronavirus pandemic has increased job loss and anxiety among the people the Covenant House serves, the organization said.

Reynolds encouraged others to donate, and gifts made to Covenant House Vancouver through Dec. 31 will be matched by Reynolds and Lively.

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com