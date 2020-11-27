Vivian W. Chaffin, 92, of Powell, TN passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence. The Collinsville, Illinois native was a retired employee of South Central Bell, member of Olivet Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN and influenced all around her with love and kindness. She spent many years at their home on Norris Lake where she enjoyed boating, skiing and entertaining friends. She was the loving wife of the late Edgar C. Chaffin.

She is survived by a step daughter: Becky Whitted and husband, Doug, Knoxville, TN;

3 step grandchildren: Jennifer Gibson; Rachel Bailes & Samuel McBee & wife, Kristen;

6 step great grandchildren: Haiden Leigh Gibson, David Gibson, Austin Bailes, Ellie Bailes Grace (Sara) McBee and Benjamin McBee;

Extended family: N.S. Douglas and wife, Barbara, Charles Richard Douglas and Philip Douglas;

Her little dog: Button;

She was preceded in death by her brother: Arnold Weseman.

Graveside services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday at Crescent Hill Cemetery with Bro. Mike Harper officiating. Goad Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.