Donnie B. Tabor, 58, of Franklin, KY passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was an employee of Scotty’s Contracting and Stone where he worked for 22 years and developed a bond with his co-workers, a Baptist, avid U.K. fan, loved hunting, golfing and being with family and friends. He was a son of the late Thurston Bernard “T.B.” Tabor and Dorothy Landers Tabor.

He is survived by his wife: Sheila Kelley Tabor, Franklin, KY;

1 daughter: Morgan Tabor Bottoms and husband, Jordan, Bowling Green, KY;

1 step daughter: Kelley Garrett Walker and husband, beau, Alexandria, VA;

2 brothers: Roy Tabor (Faye) and Darace Tabor (Sandra), all of Scottsville, KY;

4 sisters: Judy Winkenhofer; Janet Woods; Bonnie York (Ronnie) and Connie Eaton (Jody), all of Scottsville, KY;

Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews;

Special dog: Annie;

He was preceded in death by 1 brother: Bobby Ray Tabor; infant sister: Loretta Jane Tabor and brother-in-law: Tommy Woods.

Private funeral services will be at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Pardue and Bro. Kenneth Holland officiating and burial in Beech Grove Cemetery. A drive-thru visitation will be 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home and we request that you STAY in your vehicle. The funeral can be viewed live on Goad Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2:00 P.M. Sunday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to American Cancer Society or Beech Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.