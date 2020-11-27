Friday 27th November 2020
Mildred Hagan, 91, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, November

26th, at Signature HC of Monroe County in Tompkinsville, KY. 

Mildred was born in Monroe County, KY January 13, 1929, daughter of the

late Effie (Sims) and Bruce Hammer. She married Kenneth Hagan January 1,

1948, he preceded her in death April 1, 2011. She was a homemaker & member

of the Monroe Baptist Church. 

Mildred is survived by three daughters, Donna Bartley, of Tompkinsville,

Patricia Ann Gregory, of Greenville, IN; Sondra Scott, of Mooresville, In &

son, Bobbie K Hagan, of Glasgow, KY; 8 Grandchildren & 13 Great-Grandchildren

Her Parents, husband & sister, Reva Nell Hammer preceded her in death.

Private family Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 28th at

Monroe Baptist Church in Tompkinsville, KY. Derrick Proffitt will officiate

 Burial in the Old Mt. Herman Cemetery Tompkinsville, KY.

 Donations suggested to the Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.

 Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Directors

 

 
