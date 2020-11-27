Friday 27th November 2020
Kentucky State Police Arrest Paducah Male on Sexual Abuse Charges

  • @ 7:12 am

Paducah, KY. (November 24, 2020) – Saturday, November 21, 2020, Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 arrested a male on multiple charges related to an investigation into sexual abuse allegations. Troopers located Kelly L. Setters, 53 of Paducah and he was taken into custody on an arrest warrant. Setters is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a family member in exchange for drugs.

Setters is charged with Incest and Prostitution (Solicitation). He was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Eric West.

