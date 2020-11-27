Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19. The Ravens reported additional positive tests earlier Thursday, the day their game against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers was originally scheduled to be played. The contest has been postponed to Sunday.

All signs point to backup Robert Griffin III starting behind center with Jackson out. Griffin took to Twitter late Thursday to express support for his teammates and to say that dealing with “this outbreak within the team is bigger than football.”

On Wednesday, the team disciplined strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders for failing to report coronavirus symptoms and not consistently wearing his mask or tracking device while inside the facility. Earlier this week, Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram tested positive for COVID-19. Because of the outbreak, the Ravens’ facility will be off limits at least until Monday.

