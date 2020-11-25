Wednesday 25th November 2020
George M. Tooley

  • @ 3:13 pm

George M. Tooley, 77, of  Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, November 23rd, at Monroe County Medical Center.

George was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 6, 1943, a son of the late Vaner and Marvin  Tooley.
George is  survived by three sons Victor Tooley, of Tompkinsville, KY;  James  Smith, of Gamaliel, KY;  and Brad  Smith, of Glasgow, KY.
George is also survived by a brother, Franklin Tooley, of Tompkinsville, KY , and a sister, Ella Hayes, of Glasgow, KY.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Martha Tooley.

No services will be held at this time as cremation has been chosen.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

