Judy Hensley, age 73 of Canmer, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

Judy was born November 25, 1946 in Glasgow. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Monroe Missionary Baptist Church. She never shied away from sharing her testimony of how Jesus saved her and what He had done for her in her life. She also worked at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville as a chaplain where she witnessed to, supported and encouraged others during some of the most difficult times of their lives.

Judy embodied every word that describes what a virtuous woman is in Proverbs 31 of the Bible. Anyone who visited or stayed at Judy’s home, always felt taken care of, Loved and appreciated through the kindness she showed to everyone. Anyone that knew her would say that she was the best person to go to for advice or for help with anything.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Pauline England; one brother-in-law, Donnie Trent.

.She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Douglas Hensley; one daughter, Monica (Tim) Sexton; two sons, Eric Hensley and Kyle (Stephanie) Hensley; five grandchildren, Danielle (Doug) Ponder, Tyler (Sarah) Hensley, Jared Sexton, Allie Hensley, Shanna Hensley, Jase Hensley and one great-granddaughter, Hannah Ponder; one brother Ronnie (Bonnie) England; one sister, Linda Trent; several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Private Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Conyers Cemetery. Private visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the church.

