George Clifton Combs, 74, Dade City, FL formerly of the Mt Hermon Community passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Born February 10, 1946 in Mt Hermon, he was the son of the late Rex and Laverne (Greer) Combs.

He worked as machine operator and was a member of the Dover Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include, his wife, Mary Mildred Huckelby Combs; one daughter, Susan (Collin) Haskett, Glasgow; one son, Jeffrey Combs, Glasgow; one sister, Linda (Roy) Steward, Glasgow; five brothers, Bobby (Sherry) Combs, Glasgow, Mike (Debra) Combs, Mt Hermon, Jimmy (Brandy) Combs, Ebenezer, Johnny (Brenda) Combs, Glasgow and Gary (Marie) Combs, Texas; two grandchildren, Bradford and Matthew Berryman; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his parents were two brothers, Donald and Tommy Combs, one sister, Mary Lou Emberton, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to restrictions from Covid-19, all services will be private. Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.

McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family.