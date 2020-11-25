Wednesday 25th November 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Chicago White Sox To Host New York Yankees In ‘Field Of Dreams’ Game In 2021

  • @ 4:55 am

Major League Baseball announced that the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet in August 2021 for the “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox were scheduled to meet there in 2020, but the game was scrubbed amid the coronavirus-shortened 60-game regular season.

Tentatively scheduled for Aug. 12, 2021 and set for Dyersville, Iowa, the ‘Field of Dreams’ matchup is contingent upon the status of public health next summer, and the feasibility of ticket availability will be evaluated in the months ahead.

MLB built a temporary ballpark adjacent to the ‘‘Field of Dreams’’ movie site with a potential capacity for 8,000. Slated for a Thursday night, it would be the first MLB game played in Iowa. The Sox and Yankees were in the original plans for the game this past August.

White Sox to host Yanks in Field of Dreams game

Via www.espn.com
The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game in…
 

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC