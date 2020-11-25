Chicago White Sox To Host New York Yankees In ‘Field Of Dreams’ Game In 2021

Major League Baseball announced that the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet in August 2021 for the “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox were scheduled to meet there in 2020, but the game was scrubbed amid the coronavirus-shortened 60-game regular season.

Tentatively scheduled for Aug. 12, 2021 and set for Dyersville, Iowa, the ‘Field of Dreams’ matchup is contingent upon the status of public health next summer, and the feasibility of ticket availability will be evaluated in the months ahead.

MLB built a temporary ballpark adjacent to the ‘‘Field of Dreams’’ movie site with a potential capacity for 8,000. Slated for a Thursday night, it would be the first MLB game played in Iowa. The Sox and Yankees were in the original plans for the game this past August.