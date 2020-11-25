Bam Adebayo And Miami Heat Agree To 5-year Extension Worth $163M

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat agreed on a five-year extension that will be worth at least $163 million, according to the team and Adebayo’s agent Alex Saratsis. The contract will officially be signed once Adebayo completes a physical.

Adebayo will make $5.1 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. From there, the extension will kick in with a starting salary of somewhere around $28.1 million for the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-10 Adebayo is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists this past season. Only one other player in the league had those numbers — two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. And no player in Heat history ever finished a season with those averages in all three categories, until Adebayo.

Adebayo will become the fourth member of the 2017 NBA draft class to secure a max extension, the others being Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum.

