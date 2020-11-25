Wednesday 25th November 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

President-elect Biden Formally Introduces National Security And Foreign Policy Team

  • @ 5:00 am

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris formally announced their team of foreign policy and national security officials. Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden and Harris were joined on stage by their picks, including Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejando Mayorkas and Avril Haines, Biden’s pick for director of national intelligence.

Also joining the group were Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden’s nominee for U.N. ambassador; Jake Sullivan, nominee for national security adviser; and former Secretary of State John Kerry, who will be joining the Biden administration as the special presidential envoy for climate.

Biden said the picks he unveiled represented “an unrelenting belief in the promise of America” and looked ahead to the next step in the nomination process: Senate confirmation, saying, “I hope these outstanding nominees receive a prompt hearing, and that we can work across the aisle in good faith to move forward for the country. Let’s begin that work to heal and unite, to heal and unite America, as well as the world.”

Key lines from the unveiling of Biden’s top national security and foreign policy team

Via www.msn.com
President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday introduced top members of his national security and foreign…
 

Editorial credit: Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC