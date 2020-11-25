Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Nov. 16, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following property transfers occurred from Nov. 16 to 20, 2020. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.

Nov. 16, 2020:

Alice L. Hayes to Clifford W. Geralds, Lot 12, Northside Estates, $84,500.

Triple Cross Inc. to Amanda A. Demers, Lot 27, Thousand Oaks Subdivision, $120,000.

Greg A. Lucas and Kathy Lucas to James Smith and Danielle H. Smith, Lots 14 and 15, Barren Trace Road, $449,900.

Jennifer M. Brown, Paul W. Brown and Woodford L. Gardner Jr. (Trustee) to Paul W. Brown, Jennifer M. Brown and Woodford L. Gardner Jr. (Trustee), Lot 68, Moss Way.

Kevin Alexander and Connie F. Greer to Bryson Braswell and Kaitlyn Braswell, .612 acres (Lot 16), Barren County, $194,900.

Larry W. Tinsley and Debbie P. Tinsley to Brian T. Brown, .266 acres, Marion Drive, $115,000.

Larry C. Bragg and Patricia A. Bragg to Billy R. Stinnett and Melinda D. Stinnett, 4.984 acres, Bradshaw Road.

Triple G. Development LLC to D&F Holding Company LLC, Unit 105 (Phase 1), Fairway Villas Condominiums, $185,000.

Debra L Heffner to Howard Ellis, .50 acres, New Salem, $210,000.

United States Bankruptcy Court, Middle District of Tennessee – Nashville District and Charles B. Boles to Scott Boles and Cindy Boles, ½ interest in 2 Tracts, Barren County, $133,050.

Serena D. B. Beam and James Beam Jr. to Scott Boles and Cindy Boles, ½ interest in 2 Tracts, Barren County, $133,060.

Nov. 17, 2020:

Jimmy Saltsman and Linda P. Saltsman to John Barbour and Gwen Barbour, 9.35 acres, Mayfield Mill Road, $32,000.

Estate of Margaret Caudel, Charles T. Caudel, Felecia Caudel, David L. Caudel and Pam Caudel to Jeffery T. Caudel and Zackary T. Caudel, 25.023 acres, Barren and Hart Counties.

Marty Hope, Lisa Hope, Keith Hope and Beth Hop to DuWayne A. Nelson and Teresa S. Nelson, 2 Tracts, May Street, $60,000.

Marci K. Ishee, Vannessa L. Ishee, Lucas London (Trustee) to Lucas London (Trustee), Marci K. Ishee, Vanessa L. Ishee and Lucas London (Trustee), Lot 18 and 12D, Beaver Mound Circle.

Michael D. Hoffman and Lisa Hoffman to Linda K. L. Pesterfield and Joshua M. Pesterfield, 16.599 acres, Barren County, $180,000.

Yvette K. Haralson to Zhen Tang, Yue R. Li and Rueben Tang, Lot 101, Bellview Addition, $220,000.

Larry M. Smith to Joe L. Salas, Lot 53, Longhunter Forest, $167.000.

The Estate of Luther R. Wells Jr. to Brendal Properties, 99.763 acres (Parcel 1), Bluff Springs Road, $1,187,700.

Nov. 18, 2020:

Charlie L. Woodcock to Jesus S. U. Morales, Lot 3 and 3A, Monroe Subdivision, $10,000.

Roger D. Birge Jr. and Brandi K. Birge to James F. Todd and Aleshia Botts, 3.66 acres, Kentucky Highway 820, $80,000.

Sharon L. Zabel and Sharon L. Peterson to Robert A. Peterson, Tract 1 with Exceptions, Oil Well Road.

Nov. 19, 2020:

Roy J. Howard and Janet S. Howard to Roy Howard and Cherie Howard, 25.417 acres (Tract 2), Mt. Pleasant and Elmo Roads, $65,000.

The Estate of Luther R. Wells Jr. to Tyler Sherfey and Amanda Sherfey, 2 Parcels, Lecta Kino Road, $449,400.

Glenn Shelton and Debra J. Shelton to United States of America and Tennessee Valley Authority, 11.50 acres, R. C. Woods Road, $100,000.

Joyce S. Trowbridge to Kimberly D. Robinson, Lot, Barren County.

Tim Jones, Richard T. Alexander (Trustee) and Brittany Jones to Tim Jones, Richard T. Alexander (Trustee) and Brittany Jones, Lot (18.00 sq ft), Harry King Road.

Jeff Young and Ashley R. Young to John D. Riley and Jenny R. Riley, Lot 19, Country Club Estates, $280,000.

Ernest G. Scott to Harold E. Armstrong, 2 Tracts, Kentucky Street and Rogers Drive.

Steven R. Jackson and Betty J. Jackson to Stephania A. Coots and Sonja C. Hammer, Multiple Parcels, Beaver Creek Boat Ramp Road.

Nov. 20, 2020:

Cheryl Berry (Master Commissioner), Cy-Co Land Holdings LLC, Unknown Heirs of J. T. Ralston, Unknown Heirs of James C. Ralston, Unknown Heirs of Henry Ralston, Unknown Spouses of Heirs of Henry Ralston, Unknown Spouses of Heirs of James C. Ralston, Mid-South Capital Holdings LLC, Tax Merchants LLC, Barren County Partners LP, Kentucky Lien Holdings LLC, Independent Capital Holdings LLC and Barren County to John E. Tyler and Donitta Tyler, 2 Tracts (30 acres), W. Scrivener Road.

Willam R. Combs and Neila Combs to Janet Natelborg, .597 acres (Lot 6), Beechtree Lane, $15,000.

William G. Bragg and Ellen B. Bragg to Mary E. Dean, .680 acres (Tract 2), Arnett Grove Road, $144,000.

Chris H. Harbison to Jessica Lacy, .522 acres (Lot 50), Colonial Heights, $138,500.

Maude T. Isenberg, Betty R. Bailey, Calvin Leech to Michael L. Borders, Elizabeth A. Borders, 1.402 acres (Lot 87), No Tree Lane, $8,500.

Barry E. Eaton and Beverly J. Eaton to Janis V. Heaton, .615 acres (Lot 15), Kentucky Highway 685, $237,500.

MWSD Investments LLC to Audrey Smith and Chadrick Harris, .415 acres (Lot 60), Creekwood Drive, $137,900.

Justin Brieschke and Courtney Brieschke to Greg Brieschke and Lynn Brieschke, 3.43 acres, New Salem Road, $13,000.

David E. Suver and Mary E. Suver to Philip N. Suver, 1.738 acres, Bluff Springs Road.

Samuel Kennady and Jill Kennady to Anthony Frazier, 78.20 acres, Highway 685.

Mike J. Miller and Betty B. Miller to Billy J. Bishop and Sherry L. Bishop, Multiple Parcels, Austin Bend Shady Cove Subdivision, $160,000.