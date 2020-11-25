2021 Grammy Award Nominations: See The Full List Of Nominees

The 2021 Grammy nominations were announced on Wednesday, with Beyoncé leading all artists with nine total. “Black Parade” earned nominations for record of the year, song of the year, best r&b performance and best r&b song categories. Her duet with Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage,” is also up for record of the year, best rap performance and best rap song. Beyonce tops off her nominations with best music video (“Brown Skin Girl”) and best music film (Black Is King.)

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich each earned six nominations. Swift’s Folklore is up for album of the year, and best pop vocal album, “Cardigan” will compete for song of the year and best pop solo performance. Swift is nominated alongside Bon Iver for best pop duo/group performance for “Exile” and for best song written for visual media for “Beautiful Ghosts,” from Cats.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia is up for album of the year and best pop vocal album. “Don’t Start Now” appears in the record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance categories. Lipa is also nominated in the best pop duo/group category with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy for “Un Dia (One Day).”

Roddy Ricch is up for record of the year (“Rockstar”), song of the year (“The Box”), best melodic rap performance and best rap song for both “Rockstar” and “The Box.”

See the full list on nominees in the link below.

2021 Grammy Awards nominees announced with Beyonce leading with 9 nominations Via www.foxnews.com The nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards have officially been announced. Chair and Interim…

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com