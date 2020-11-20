Ronnie Lee Wilson, 68, of Glasgow, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Greensburg, IN on April 20, 1952 to the late Earl and Magdaline England Wilson. Ronnie worked in Law enforcement in his younger years. He later worked in car sales for two decades before retiring. Ronnie was also known to many of his friends as the “Big Dog”. Ronnie was of the Baptist faith where he was saved as a young boy. His passion was the love of his family.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Scott Wilson of almost 50 years on December 4th; two daughters, Tonya (Richard) Smith and Stephanie (Chris) Logsdon both of Glasgow; grandchildren, Megan Smith (fiancé Trenton McGuire), Ryan Smith, and Blayk Logsdon of Glasgow; one brother, Forrest (Ella Lee) Wilson of Center; one sister, Brenda Mesker of Glasgow; special sister-in-law, Carol Lyle; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Wayne Wilson and Timmy Earl Wilson; a brother-in-law, Tom Mesker.

A Funeral Celebration for Ronnie will be held at 2:00pm Monday, November 23rd at the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens with burial to follow. The family will have a viewing at the funeral home prior to the service.

The funeral celebration for Ronnie will be live streamed 2:00 pm Monday, November 23rd, where family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration. All those who wish to honor and remember Ronnie in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.

