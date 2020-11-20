Lois Mae Jaggers age 70 of Munfordville passed away Thursday, Nov. 19th at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Heaven gained a beautiful angel when Lois departed this earth, she did not know a stranger, always happy and enjoyed life. She loved her flowers, being outdoors & all natures beauty in general. She was talented in quilting, embroidery, crochet & so much more. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Danny & her rabbit Ms. Beasley, meeting new friends wherever she would go. She enjoyed her time with family and friends. If you got to know her, you were one of the lucky ones. Lois was a member of the Cane Run Baptist Church and she was the daughter of Henry Moss Gossett & Dorothy Mae Humphrey Gossett.

In addition to her husband Danny of 51 years, she is survived by two sons Aaron Jaggers and Jason Jaggers. Three grandchildren Austin, Lucas and Sage Jaggers and four sisters Brenda Miles & her husband Vernal, Janice Hennion & her husband Daymon, Vickie Roberts and Kaye Russell & her husband Billy.

A graveside service for Lois Mae Jaggers will be 11am Tuesday, Nov. 24th at the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. A walk-through viewing will be at 10:45 am Tuesday at the cemetery. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the services.