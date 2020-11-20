Naomi E. Shelton, 87, of Adolphus, KY passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Westmoreland, TN native was a homemaker, a former employee of Scotscraft and Sumitomo and member of Robert’s Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy where she served in numerous jobs. She was a daughter of the late Wallace Burton Borders and Annie Zelma Pardue Borders and wife of the late Kermit Wilson Shelton.

She is survived by 1 son: Louis Wayne Shelton, Adolphus, KY;

4 grandchildren: Eric Pitchford and wife, Shannon; Marcus Shelton and wife, Mindy; Tara Varner and husband, Brian and Ben Carter;

10 great grandchildren: Erica Pitchford, Averie Pitchford, Austin Varner, Breann Varner, Bailey Shelton, Elena Shelton, Marcus Lee, Jordan Lee, Lane Carter and Waylan Carter and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 1 son: Maurice Glen Shelton; 1 daughter-in-law: Nancy Shelton; 4 brothers and 5 sisters.

Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Sunday at Roberts Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy with Bro. Bary Ray and Bro. Richard Jones officiating and burial in Robert’s Tabernacle Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. Sunday until funeral time at Robert’s Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy. The funeral can be viewed live beginning at 3:00 P.M. Sunday on Robert’s Tabernacle Facebook page. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. According to state guidelines face mask ARE REQUIRED.